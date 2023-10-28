Sign up
Photo 3512
leaves in the gravel
Spent the day watching videos on Photoshop getting ready for the Virtual Summit coming up. Glad I had a few photos in the backlog to play with. This is from the day I went to the lake.
28th October 2023
28th Oct 23
3
1
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
13th October 2023 2:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
sc
Susan Wakely
ace
The selective colour of these leaves works so well against the gravel background.
October 28th, 2023
JackieR
ace
Virtual Summit?!
Gorgeous selective colour. Favved
October 28th, 2023
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Great SC. It really makes your selected leaves stand out.
October 28th, 2023
