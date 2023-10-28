Previous
leaves in the gravel by randystreat
leaves in the gravel

Spent the day watching videos on Photoshop getting ready for the Virtual Summit coming up. Glad I had a few photos in the backlog to play with. This is from the day I went to the lake.
Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Susan Wakely ace
The selective colour of these leaves works so well against the gravel background.
October 28th, 2023  
JackieR ace
Virtual Summit?!

Gorgeous selective colour. Favved
October 28th, 2023  
Delwyn Barnett ace
Great SC. It really makes your selected leaves stand out.
October 28th, 2023  
