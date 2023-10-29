Sign up
Photo 3513
Now we can breathe
Now that the 6 foot weeds have died back, volunteer zinnias have popped up in the garden. I don't know for how much longer since the temperatures are supposed to significantly drop tomorrow night.
29th October 2023
29th Oct 23
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
29th October 2023 5:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
zinnias
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture of the flowers. Love the color.
October 30th, 2023
