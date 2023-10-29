Previous
Now we can breathe by randystreat
Photo 3513

Now we can breathe

Now that the 6 foot weeds have died back, volunteer zinnias have popped up in the garden. I don't know for how much longer since the temperatures are supposed to significantly drop tomorrow night.
29th October 2023 29th Oct 23

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture of the flowers. Love the color.
October 30th, 2023  
