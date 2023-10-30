Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3514
Around the house #1
used a couple of tips learned at the Photoshop Virtual Summit this morning. Didn't remember them too well though, even though I took notes.
30th October 2023
30th Oct 23
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4378
photos
108
followers
87
following
962% complete
View this month »
3507
3508
3509
3510
3511
3512
3513
3514
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
29th October 2023 6:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shutter
,
aster
katy
ace
What a wonderful composition Kathy. FAV I don't have photo shop so I have no reason to even try to learn it! I am so impressed with you
October 31st, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Lovely composition. I like the contrast between the brown geometric shutter and the tiny flowers
October 31st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close