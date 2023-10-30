Previous
Around the house #1 by randystreat
Photo 3514

Around the house #1

used a couple of tips learned at the Photoshop Virtual Summit this morning. Didn't remember them too well though, even though I took notes.
30th October 2023 30th Oct 23

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
962% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
What a wonderful composition Kathy. FAV I don't have photo shop so I have no reason to even try to learn it! I am so impressed with you
October 31st, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Lovely composition. I like the contrast between the brown geometric shutter and the tiny flowers
October 31st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise