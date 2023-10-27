Sign up
Previous
Photo 3511
Grasses in the sun
A photo taken at the park the other day.
27th October 2023
27th Oct 23
3
2
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
21st October 2023 2:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
grasses
katy
ace
FAV. Beautiful light on them and a wonderful composition.
October 27th, 2023
Kathy
ace
@grammyn
Thanks Katy. I like to see these backlit and have a number of photos of them in my "collection."
October 27th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Beautiful light and composition fav
October 27th, 2023
