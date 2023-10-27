Previous
Grasses in the sun by randystreat
Grasses in the sun

A photo taken at the park the other day.
27th October 2023 27th Oct 23

Kathy

@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
katy
FAV. Beautiful light on them and a wonderful composition.
October 27th, 2023  
Kathy
@grammyn Thanks Katy. I like to see these backlit and have a number of photos of them in my "collection."
October 27th, 2023  
Dawn
Beautiful light and composition fav
October 27th, 2023  
