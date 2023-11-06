Previous
Warm and dry with a light wind by randystreat
Warm and dry with a light wind

73 here when this was taken. We're under an outdoor burning ban and I got a robo message today from the water company to remind us how to conserve water.
6th November 2023

Kathy

@randystreat
katy
Beautiful autumnal image! A great comoposition and I can feel the weather for this one!
November 6th, 2023  
Renee Salamon
Lovely scene - do you get fires where you are?
November 6th, 2023  
Corinne C
What a majestic tree. The ground seems dry as well as the trees.
November 6th, 2023  
