Previous
Photo 3521
Warm and dry with a light wind
One Week Only - 6 Weather
73 here when this was taken. We're under an outdoor burning ban and I got a robo message today from the water company to remind us how to conserve water.
6th November 2023
6th Nov 23
3
1
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4385
photos
109
followers
87
following
964% complete
3514
3515
3516
3517
3518
3519
3520
3521
Tags
weather
,
ono-6
katy
ace
Beautiful autumnal image! A great comoposition and I can feel the weather for this one!
November 6th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Lovely scene - do you get fires where you are?
November 6th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
What a majestic tree. The ground seems dry as well as the trees.
November 6th, 2023
