Spies in the woods by randystreat
Spies in the woods

One Week Only - 6 multiple exposures
7th November 2023 7th Nov 23

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
964% complete

katy ace
This is so cute! A terrific subject and great results Kathy the tag should be oWo not oNo
November 8th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Well done. Great work.
November 8th, 2023  
Kathy ace
@grammyn Thanks Katy. I'll need to change yesterday's tag too.
@johnfalconer Thanks John.
November 8th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful. I love how you did this. Creative idea.
November 8th, 2023  
Taffy ace
Very clever!
November 8th, 2023  
