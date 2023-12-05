Previous
Sunshine and Shadows by randystreat
Sunshine and Shadows

One of my favorite views during the late afternoon hours of this time of year. I like the warm sunshine and deep shadows of the rocking chair and the afghan, both of which remind me of my mother.
Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Renee Salamon ace
That looks like a very special spot
December 5th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Such a welcoming spot.
December 5th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Love that blanket
December 5th, 2023  
Babs ace
Looks like a cosy spot.
December 5th, 2023  
Pyrrhula
Great capture of the nice chair and lovely image.
December 5th, 2023  
