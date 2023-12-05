Sign up
Photo 3550
Sunshine and Shadows
One of my favorite views during the late afternoon hours of this time of year. I like the warm sunshine and deep shadows of the rocking chair and the afghan, both of which remind me of my mother.
5th December 2023
5th Dec 23
5
1
Kathy
@randystreat
Tags
chair
,
shadows
,
sunshine
,
afghan
Renee Salamon
ace
That looks like a very special spot
December 5th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Such a welcoming spot.
December 5th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Love that blanket
December 5th, 2023
Babs
ace
Looks like a cosy spot.
December 5th, 2023
Pyrrhula
Great capture of the nice chair and lovely image.
December 5th, 2023
