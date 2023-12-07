Sign up
Previous
Photo 3552
She finally got her prince
Get Pushed Challenge #592
The challenge I received was to do something with the theme of the odd couple. What to do? What to do? Well while most of this is not originally mine, the frog and the reindeer are.
7th December 2023
7th Dec 23
5
1
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4417
photos
104
followers
87
following
Tags
frog
,
reindeer
,
gpkac
,
get-pushed-592
Kathy
ace
@mcsiegle
Hope this is something like what you were looking for. I let my imagination run wild! Thanks for the challenge.
December 7th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
So much fun
December 7th, 2023
Kathy
ace
@casablanca
Thank you Casa.
December 7th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
A frog and a reindeer. There are going to be interesting offspring if their relationship develops.
December 7th, 2023
Kathy
ace
@wakelys
Yup, you're right about that.
December 7th, 2023
