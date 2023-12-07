Previous
She finally got her prince by randystreat
Photo 3552

She finally got her prince

Get Pushed Challenge #592
The challenge I received was to do something with the theme of the odd couple. What to do? What to do? Well while most of this is not originally mine, the frog and the reindeer are.
7th December 2023 7th Dec 23

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
Kathy ace
@mcsiegle Hope this is something like what you were looking for. I let my imagination run wild! Thanks for the challenge.
December 7th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
So much fun
December 7th, 2023  
Kathy ace
@casablanca Thank you Casa.
December 7th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A frog and a reindeer. There are going to be interesting offspring if their relationship develops.
December 7th, 2023  
Kathy ace
@wakelys Yup, you're right about that.
December 7th, 2023  
