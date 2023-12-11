Previous
Blue skies and bright leaves by randystreat
Photo 3556

Blue skies and bright leaves

As seen through my bathroom window. The sky was so blue and the leaves reddish. This sight made me happy.
11th December 2023 11th Dec 23

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
974% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Intriguing
December 12th, 2023  
katy ace
I love this series and the different views you get! this one is full of fall colors
December 12th, 2023  
Call me Joe ace
❤️⭐️
December 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise