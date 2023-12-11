Sign up
Photo 3556
Blue skies and bright leaves
As seen through my bathroom window. The sky was so blue and the leaves reddish. This sight made me happy.
11th December 2023
11th Dec 23
Kathy
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos.
Tags
sky
,
leaves
,
color
,
brwindowseries
Corinne C
Intriguing
December 12th, 2023
katy
I love this series and the different views you get! this one is full of fall colors
December 12th, 2023
Call me Joe
❤️⭐️
December 12th, 2023
