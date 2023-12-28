Previous
Starry starry night by randystreat
Photo 3573

Starry starry night

Playing with a photo I took last weekend in the center of town.
28th December 2023 28th Dec 23

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
979% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
It's magical!
December 29th, 2023  
katy ace
Beauitufl lights and a terrific composition Kathy
December 29th, 2023  
Kathy ace
@corinnec @grammyn Thank you Corinne. I did "doctor" it up a bit with some extra layers in photoshop.
December 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise