Previous
Photo 3573
Starry starry night
Playing with a photo I took last weekend in the center of town.
28th December 2023
28th Dec 23
3
2
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4439
photos
105
followers
88
following
979% complete
View this month »
3566
3567
3568
3569
3570
3571
3572
3573
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
23rd December 2023 8:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stars
Corinne C
ace
It's magical!
December 29th, 2023
katy
ace
Beauitufl lights and a terrific composition Kathy
December 29th, 2023
Kathy
ace
@corinnec
@grammyn
Thank you Corinne. I did "doctor" it up a bit with some extra layers in photoshop.
December 29th, 2023
