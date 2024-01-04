Sign up
Photo 3580
Clue 37 and already a mistake!
And I wrote it in pen...
4th January 2024
4th Jan 24
5
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4445
photos
105
followers
88
following
3573
3574
3575
3576
3577
3578
3579
3580
Views
13
Comments
5
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
4th January 2024 4:13pm
words
,
jan24words
Shutterbug
ace
Get the wrong answer that early on is just how it goes, using pen maybe not a good idea. Good that you are doing it, they say it keeps the brain stronger…..like photography.
January 4th, 2024
JackieR
ace
Schoolgirl error to rite in pen!!!
Your clues don't tell numberof letters in answer?! Wierd
January 4th, 2024
Babs
ace
Oops. I use erasable gel pens for crosswords, I find them safest, ha ha.
January 4th, 2024
katy
ace
29 down AVOCADO I always write lightly in pen in case I need to change it! Love the photo!
January 4th, 2024
Pyrrhula
I alway`s use an old fashion pencil with a gum. .
January 4th, 2024
