Clue 37 and already a mistake! by randystreat
Clue 37 and already a mistake!

And I wrote it in pen...
4th January 2024 4th Jan 24

Shutterbug ace
Get the wrong answer that early on is just how it goes, using pen maybe not a good idea. Good that you are doing it, they say it keeps the brain stronger…..like photography.
January 4th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Schoolgirl error to rite in pen!!!
Your clues don't tell numberof letters in answer?! Wierd
January 4th, 2024  
Babs ace
Oops. I use erasable gel pens for crosswords, I find them safest, ha ha.
January 4th, 2024  
katy ace
29 down AVOCADO I always write lightly in pen in case I need to change it! Love the photo!
January 4th, 2024  
Pyrrhula
I alway`s use an old fashion pencil with a gum. .
January 4th, 2024  
