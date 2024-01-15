Sign up
Previous
Photo 3591
Just a little breeze
15th January 2024
15th Jan 24
3
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4457
photos
107
followers
91
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
15th January 2024 3:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
candle
,
windy
,
jan24words
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Had to chuckle because I met the same situation today. After gale force winds yesterday and not realizing today's word was "windy" I went outside to take a shot today and there wasn't even a breeze! Good alternative!
January 16th, 2024
katy
ace
Nicely color coordinated! It looks like it was a wonderful day, even if it was just a little breezy
January 16th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Great color and minimalist composition.
January 16th, 2024
