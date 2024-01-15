Previous
Just a little breeze by randystreat
Just a little breeze

15th January 2024 15th Jan 24

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Had to chuckle because I met the same situation today. After gale force winds yesterday and not realizing today's word was "windy" I went outside to take a shot today and there wasn't even a breeze! Good alternative!
January 16th, 2024  
katy ace
Nicely color coordinated! It looks like it was a wonderful day, even if it was just a little breezy
January 16th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Great color and minimalist composition.
January 16th, 2024  
