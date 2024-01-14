Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3590
Orange circles
14th January 2024
14th Jan 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4456
photos
107
followers
91
following
983% complete
View this month »
3583
3584
3585
3586
3587
3588
3589
3590
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
14th January 2024 7:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
circular
,
jan254words
Shutterbug
ace
It makes an interesting abstract.
January 15th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Lovely light. Is this a grater?
Your tag has an extra 5 in it.
January 15th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Your tag has an extra 5 in it.