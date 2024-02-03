Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3610
Our Wedding
Get Pushed Challenged #600
My partner challenged me to create a triptych. Subjects were the hardest thing about this challenge for me.
Of course I wanted to keep the b&w, but the flower just didn't show up, so...a flash of red too.
3rd February 2024
3rd Feb 24
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4477
photos
108
followers
92
following
989% complete
View this month »
3603
3604
3605
3606
3607
3608
3609
3610
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365 daily shots
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
triptych
,
gpkac
,
for2024
,
get-pushed-600
Kathy
ace
@annied
I thank you for your challenge. I had a lot of fun. There are many things about these photos that I could have improved and perhaps I should have, but I didn't have time. Hope that you approve of this as it is.
February 3rd, 2024
katy
ace
FAV how cute! very creative and it fills the challenge perfectly
February 3rd, 2024
Casablanca
ace
So cute!
February 3rd, 2024
Corinne
ace
Well done and cute !
February 3rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close