Our Wedding by randystreat
Our Wedding

Get Pushed Challenged #600
My partner challenged me to create a triptych. Subjects were the hardest thing about this challenge for me.
Of course I wanted to keep the b&w, but the flower just didn't show up, so...a flash of red too.
3rd February 2024 3rd Feb 24

@annied I thank you for your challenge. I had a lot of fun. There are many things about these photos that I could have improved and perhaps I should have, but I didn't have time. Hope that you approve of this as it is.
February 3rd, 2024  
katy ace
FAV how cute! very creative and it fills the challenge perfectly
February 3rd, 2024  
Casablanca ace
So cute!
February 3rd, 2024  
Corinne ace
Well done and cute !
February 3rd, 2024  
