Previous
Photo 3672
Quiet and unassuming
Another photo from the walk in the park. The Lenten roses are so pretty but easily overlooked.
5th April 2024
5th Apr 24
1
0
Kathy
@randystreat
Tags
lenten roses
Dorothy
Love these!
April 6th, 2024
