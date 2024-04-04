Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3671
Water fall and spring trees
This water feature at the park is always so pretty to look at.
4th April 2024
4th Apr 24
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4541
photos
108
followers
92
following
1005% complete
View this month »
3664
3665
3666
3667
3668
3669
3670
3671
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
31st March 2024 3:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
spring
,
waterfall
,
broyhill walking park
JackieR
ace
A beautiful scene
April 4th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
So pretty!
April 5th, 2024
katy
ace
What a gorgeous place I bet it sounds great too!
April 5th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close