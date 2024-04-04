Previous
Water fall and spring trees by randystreat
Water fall and spring trees

This water feature at the park is always so pretty to look at.
Kathy

@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
A beautiful scene
April 4th, 2024  
So pretty!
April 5th, 2024  
What a gorgeous place I bet it sounds great too!
April 5th, 2024  
