Previous
The mystery of the blue egg by randystreat
Photo 3670

The mystery of the blue egg

What kind of bird lay this egg? Why is it lying in the grass and not in a nest? How did it manage to get there unscathed?
3rd April 2024 3rd Apr 24

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
1005% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise