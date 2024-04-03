Sign up
Photo 3670
The mystery of the blue egg
What kind of bird lay this egg? Why is it lying in the grass and not in a nest? How did it manage to get there unscathed?
3rd April 2024
3rd Apr 24
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos.
Tags
blue
,
egg
,
wildflowers
