Yellow Magnolia by randystreat
Yellow Magnolia

Taken during a Sunday drive on Sunday. This was a type of magnolia I had never seen before.
2nd April 2024 2nd Apr 24

Kathy

@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Susan Wakely ace
I don’t think that I have seen a yellow Magnolia. It is such a lovely colour.
April 2nd, 2024  
bkb in the city
Beautiful
April 2nd, 2024  
