Skateboarders

Get-Pushed Challenge #609

For my challenge, my partner suggested a photo of something that you are uncomfortable with. I had every intention of chatting up these fellows and asking permission to photograph them. (Chatting with strange people was the fear I was going for.) While they gave me permission to to photograph them, they weren't biting at the chitchat. So this challenge was 100% successful to me. Although it was fun watching them.