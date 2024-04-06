Previous
Skateboarders by randystreat
Photo 3673

Skateboarders

Get-Pushed Challenge #609
For my challenge, my partner suggested a photo of something that you are uncomfortable with. I had every intention of chatting up these fellows and asking permission to photograph them. (Chatting with strange people was the fear I was going for.) While they gave me permission to to photograph them, they weren't biting at the chitchat. So this challenge was 100% successful to me. Although it was fun watching them.
6th April 2024 6th Apr 24

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
1006% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy ace
@allsop I thought "how hard could it be to get them talking about something they obviously like doing?" Hard. They weren't into chat today, with me anyway. Nothing going on in town that I could go to get "stranger" portraits. So this is the best I could do today and probably better than another knitting photo. Thanks for the challenge.
April 6th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Oh you must tag for current sports challenge. That shadow of the one in the air is fabulous. Oh and challenge well done
April 6th, 2024  
Dawn ace
A nice action shot
April 6th, 2024  
summerfield ace
excellent shot, Kathy. aces! when i had to shoot some young fellows (and some not-so-young anymore) at the skateboard park near where i used to live, they don't care about any chitchat. one guy said 'take all the photos you want!' i had a really good shot of a guy in mid-air and had it printed. he was quite elated and showed it to his buddies then they continued on with their activity. i supposed if it was a young lady trying to take their photo they'd be more receptive. too bad, the young ladies around there were also skateboarding and were better than the most of the guys.
April 6th, 2024  
Babs ace
Well done, not easy being out of your comfort zone when taking photos but you nailed it with this one
April 6th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A fabulous shot Kathy with great action and shadow. Well done for stopping and asking their permission.
April 6th, 2024  
Kathy ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Thanks Jackie. I will tag it. You know, I didn't really even notice the shadow until I read your comment.
@Dawn Thanks Dawn.
@summerfield Same experience. I didn't even get a chance to see if they wanted any of the shots. Their loss I guess. No, this old gray-haired lady wouldn't have interested them at all and quite frankly, that's ok. I had fun and would have stayed longer if they had been doing some different tricks.
@onewing Thank you Babs. I would have like to have gone somewhere with more people, but alas, that was not to be today.
@wakelys Thank you Sue. I feel uncomfortable unless there's a big crowd not asking for permission.
April 6th, 2024  
katy ace
This is fabulous! It’s a wonderful composition and your timing is superb to catch that guy in mid air like that FAV
April 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise