Previous
Photo 3713
All Aboard!
The start of our train adventure in Vancouver BC Canada. Getting ready to board the Rocky Mountaineer.
The next few days will be some high spots of my two week trip across Canada.
I won't be viewing the past two weeks of photos and won't be filling in the past two weeks of mine.
1st June 2024
1st Jun 24
2
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
4588
photos
107
followers
91
following
1017% complete
3706
3707
3708
3709
3710
3711
3712
3713
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
20th May 2024 9:53am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Flashback
Tags
train
,
friends
,
vacation
Susan Wakely
ace
I love that they had the red carpet out for you.
June 1st, 2024
Anne
ace
What a fab adventure Kathy
June 1st, 2024
