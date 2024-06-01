Previous
All Aboard! by randystreat
Photo 3713

All Aboard!

The start of our train adventure in Vancouver BC Canada. Getting ready to board the Rocky Mountaineer.

The next few days will be some high spots of my two week trip across Canada.

I won't be viewing the past two weeks of photos and won't be filling in the past two weeks of mine.
1st June 2024 1st Jun 24

Kathy

@randystreat
Susan Wakely ace
I love that they had the red carpet out for you.
June 1st, 2024  
Anne ace
What a fab adventure Kathy
June 1st, 2024  
