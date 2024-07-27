Previous
Obstacle for using 365project by randystreat
Photo 3769

Obstacle for using 365project

World Watercolor Month Day #27 - obstacle
27th July 2024 27th Jul 24

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
1032% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Clever!
July 27th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
We've all been there at one time or another!
July 27th, 2024  
Skip Tribby - ​🖖 ace
It has become discerning since the world has become so dependent on the Internet to communicate and do business. Especially with so much hacking going on and outages. Clever.
July 27th, 2024  
Kathy ace
@casablanca @olivetreeann @skipt07 Thank you Casa, Ann, and Skip. Seems it happens a lot lately, whether because of global issues or local weather and IT problems.
July 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise