Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3769
Obstacle for using 365project
World Watercolor Month Day #27 - obstacle
27th July 2024
27th Jul 24
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
4651
photos
106
followers
92
following
1032% complete
View this month »
3762
3763
3764
3765
3766
3767
3768
3769
Latest from all albums
3763
3764
3765
3766
243
3767
3768
3769
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
27th July 2024 12:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
watercolor
,
disconnected
,
wwcm-2024
Casablanca
ace
Clever!
July 27th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
We've all been there at one time or another!
July 27th, 2024
Skip Tribby - 🖖
ace
It has become discerning since the world has become so dependent on the Internet to communicate and do business. Especially with so much hacking going on and outages. Clever.
July 27th, 2024
Kathy
ace
@casablanca
@olivetreeann
@skipt07
Thank you Casa, Ann, and Skip. Seems it happens a lot lately, whether because of global issues or local weather and IT problems.
July 27th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close