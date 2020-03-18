Up above

My get-pushed partner challenged me to try some night photography.Two major challenges in accomplishing this. 1 - I don't drive much at night right now due to cataracts, so had to stay pretty much at home and there is a lot of light around this place, even at night. 2 - the weather's not been cooperative. It's rained or overcast every night since the challenge was issued and I expect it to be for the rest of the week. I was cued in by a FB friend that the stars were out and the night was clear, so got out there in my PJ's to take these photos.