Previous
Next
Up above by randystreat
Photo 402

Up above

My get-pushed partner challenged me to try some night photography.Two major challenges in accomplishing this. 1 - I don't drive much at night right now due to cataracts, so had to stay pretty much at home and there is a lot of light around this place, even at night. 2 - the weather's not been cooperative. It's rained or overcast every night since the challenge was issued and I expect it to be for the rest of the week. I was cued in by a FB friend that the stars were out and the night was clear, so got out there in my PJ's to take these photos.
18th March 2020 18th Mar 20

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
110% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy ace
@tdaug80 Thank you for the challenge. I was actually quite surprised I got some "decent" shots because of the light that's around the house.
March 18th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise