Photo 410
Temari in color
The colorful version of the temari
11th February 2022
11th Feb 22
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
3743
photos
93
followers
76
following
112% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
extras
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
9th February 2022 6:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
temari
JackieR
ace
Thank you! They are really striking!
February 12th, 2022
