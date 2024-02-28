Sign up
Photo 415
Quick Ombré Hat (color)
These are finished versions in color of the hat I was knitting in the photo on Feb 20 (
http://365project.org/randystreat/365/2024-02-20
).
28th February 2024
28th Feb 24
7
1
Kathy
@randystreat
408
409
410
411
412
413
414
415
3630
3631
3632
3633
234
3634
415
3635
Views
16
Comments
7
Fav's
1
Album
extras
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
28th February 2024 3:18pm
Tags
hat
,
pattern
,
knitted
Corinne C
ace
These are so cute!
I love knitting hats too.
February 28th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Very nice colour and they look so cosy.
February 28th, 2024
JackieR
ace
Lovely patterns, love that they're mirroring
February 28th, 2024
Kathy
ace
@corinnec
This is an easy and free pattern from Ravelry. Thanks Corinne. I'm knitting for the "Blue Elves" a Christmas service project run by the local police. They give gifts and allow the folks to take warm accessories that one of the knitting groups I belong to donate.
@wakelys
Thank you Sue. The yarn is nice and soft, but I'm not sure it's very warm.
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Thank you Jackie. Didn't know how far the yarn would go.
February 28th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful
February 28th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
@randystreat
Thanks Kathy. This is a wonderful project. I'm sure people who will select your hat will be so pleased.
February 28th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
They are lovely in colour too
February 28th, 2024
