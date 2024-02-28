Previous
Quick Ombré Hat (color) by randystreat
Quick Ombré Hat (color)

These are finished versions in color of the hat I was knitting in the photo on Feb 20 ( http://365project.org/randystreat/365/2024-02-20 ).
28th February 2024 28th Feb 24

Kathy

I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Corinne C ace
These are so cute!
I love knitting hats too.
February 28th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Very nice colour and they look so cosy.
February 28th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Lovely patterns, love that they're mirroring
February 28th, 2024  
Kathy ace
@corinnec This is an easy and free pattern from Ravelry. Thanks Corinne. I'm knitting for the "Blue Elves" a Christmas service project run by the local police. They give gifts and allow the folks to take warm accessories that one of the knitting groups I belong to donate.
@wakelys Thank you Sue. The yarn is nice and soft, but I'm not sure it's very warm.
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Thank you Jackie. Didn't know how far the yarn would go.
February 28th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful
February 28th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
@randystreat Thanks Kathy. This is a wonderful project. I'm sure people who will select your hat will be so pleased.
February 28th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
They are lovely in colour too
February 28th, 2024  
