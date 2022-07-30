Previous
Next
Senator Sam in B&W by randystreat
Photo 411

Senator Sam in B&W

Pete wanted to see this in B&W. Others need not comment.
30th July 2022 30th Jul 22

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
112% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy ace
@mirroroflife Here you go Pete.
July 31st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise