To the west

My get-pushed partner challenged me to try some night photography.Two major challenges in accomplishing this. 1 - I don't drive much at night right now due to cataracts, so had to stay pretty much at home and there is a lot of light around this place, even at night. 2 - the weather's not been cooperative. It's rained or overcast every night since the challenge was issued and I expect it to be for the rest of the week. I was cued in by a FB friend that the stars were out and the night was clear, so got out there in my PJ's to take these photos.
18th March 2020 18th Mar 20

@tdaug80 Thank you for the challenge. I was actually quite surprised I got some "decent" shots because of the light that's around the house. It's more evident in this photo. The local hospital is on the other side of the hill the trees are on.
March 18th, 2020  
