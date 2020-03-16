Previous
Violets by randystreat
Violets

52 week challenge, macro
The best photo stacked image I've done to date. Not that I can't do better, but now I'm more inclined to try it again.
16th March 2020 16th Mar 20

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
