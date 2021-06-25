Previous
The asters by randystreat
The asters

Get Pushed Challenge #465
I was challenge to take a photo with purposeful overexposure. It was difficult to overexpose enough (we usually try so hard not to) yet still see what the subject was.
25th June 2021 25th Jun 21

Kathy

@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos.
Photo Details

Kathy ace
@stephan_haay I hope this is the style you had in mind. A bit of post processing went into this just to see a few of the petal details and some cropping. I enjoyed this challenge. Thank you.
June 26th, 2021  
