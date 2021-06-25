Sign up
206 / 365
The asters
Get Pushed Challenge #465
I was challenge to take a photo with purposeful overexposure. It was difficult to overexpose enough (we usually try so hard not to) yet still see what the subject was.
25th June 2021
25th Jun 21
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
3501
photos
93
followers
78
following
199
200
201
202
203
204
205
206
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Themes & challenges
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
25th June 2021 7:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wildflowers
,
overexposed
,
randystreat-gp
,
get-pushed-465
Kathy
ace
@stephan_haay
I hope this is the style you had in mind. A bit of post processing went into this just to see a few of the petal details and some cropping. I enjoyed this challenge. Thank you.
June 26th, 2021
