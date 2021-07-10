Previous
Dotty by randystreat
Dotty

Get-Pushed 467
My partner this week said "How about doing a photo with a refractions while using a couple of glasses." I found this to be challenging for several reasons. I really had to research how to do these photos. I didn't have the lighting quite right. It didn't work the way two of the videos suggested. I didn't have good backgrounds for this challenge so had to go buy some paper (yeah Dollar Store). I also didn't have the best glasses, jugs, bottles, and bought a couple extra at the dollar store while I was there. I wasn't sure if having the glasses off the patterned background was ok, but I like the way this one turned out.
Kathy

@jacqbb Thank you for the challenge. This is part of a third group of photos I took. (The first group never made it to 365). It was indeed a challenge for me, as mentioned in the photo comment above. I enjoyed learning a new technique and will be on the look out for other props.
July 10th, 2021  
i think you aced this one, my good friend. you did! aces!
July 10th, 2021  
