Candied flowers by rbrettschneider
1 / 365

Candied flowers

My wife was putting a sugar glaze on some edible violets. So that they can be used as decorations on desserts. Or just be snacked as is :)

This was a nice one too for my Get Pushed challenge this week, loving the complementary colors!
5th January 2024 5th Jan 24

Raymond Brettschn...

ace
@rbrettschneider
I've done a couple of 365 projects years ago, like, in 2010. But now, I've treated myself to a fun new, modern, camera, and I'm...
0% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Raymond Brettschneider ace
@emrob Another one for this week's challenge :D
January 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise