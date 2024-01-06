Sign up
Previous
9 / 365
New look
So, for the past couple of years, I've been sporting a serious mustache and beard. I was very much ready for a change, and a new selfie.
6th January 2024
6th Jan 24
Raymond Brettschn...
ace
@rbrettschneider
I've done a couple of 365 projects years ago, like, in 2010. But now, I've treated myself to a fun new, modern, camera, and I'm...
