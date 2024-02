Early Valentine's gift

My wife handmade this pillow for me, and embroidered a quote on it that's special to us, and a bit of a recurring theme :-) Love you, to the moon and back.

Oh, and the entire pillow is lavender scented, one of my favorite scents and very nice to fall asleep to.



Now, how am I ever going to top a special and handmade present like that! (I know, Valentine's is not about the best gift, but she has raised the bar :-) )