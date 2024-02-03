Previous
Coach in action by rbrettschneider
Coach in action

This is one of the coaches that I'm training, and two of his rowers. We went for a big row today, 7 kilometers (4.3 miles), and I can still feel every single muscle in my body! It was excellent weather for it though!
3rd February 2024 3rd Feb 24

L. H. ace
I envy you the ability to do that! What fun! You will all develop the best arm, shoulder and back muscles in the world.
February 3rd, 2024  
Beverley ace
Wonderf action shot! Truly brilliant!
February 3rd, 2024  
