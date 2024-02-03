Sign up
11 / 365
Coach in action
This is one of the coaches that I'm training, and two of his rowers. We went for a big row today, 7 kilometers (4.3 miles), and I can still feel every single muscle in my body! It was excellent weather for it though!
3rd February 2024
3rd Feb 24
Raymond Brettschn...
@rbrettschneider
I've done a couple of 365 projects years ago, like, in 2010. But now, I've treated myself to a fun new, modern, camera, and I'm...
L. H.
ace
I envy you the ability to do that! What fun! You will all develop the best arm, shoulder and back muscles in the world.
February 3rd, 2024
Beverley
ace
Wonderf action shot! Truly brilliant!
February 3rd, 2024
