Majestic Swan by rbrettschneider
Majestic Swan

Aren't swans beautiful? This one got up real close and I was able to hold my camera almost on the water level. Which brings out their impressive stance even more.
24th February 2024 24th Feb 24

📷 Raymond

@rbrettschneider
I've done a couple of 365 projects years ago, like, in 2010. But now, I've treated myself to a fun new, modern, camera, and I'm...
Bec ace
What a stunner! LOVE the perspective
February 24th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Awesome pov
February 24th, 2024  
