14 / 365
Majestic Swan
Aren't swans beautiful? This one got up real close and I was able to hold my camera almost on the water level. Which brings out their impressive stance even more.
24th February 2024
24th Feb 24
📷 Raymond
ace
@rbrettschneider
I've done a couple of 365 projects years ago, like, in 2010. But now, I've treated myself to a fun new, modern, camera, and I'm...
74
photos
26
followers
24
following
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
50
51
52
53
54
55
14
56
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Runner ups
Camera
DSC-HX99
Taken
24th February 2024 10:55am
Bec
ace
What a stunner! LOVE the perspective
February 24th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Awesome pov
February 24th, 2024
