Jupiter-Saturn Conjunction 12-21-20 by redy4et
Jupiter-Saturn Conjunction 12-21-20

An astronomical shot of Jupiter and its moons on the left and Saturn on the right, taken on Dec. 21, 2020. This shot was taken by my husband Mark, using a Questar Cassegrain telescope and a Canon 5D Mark IV.
22nd December 2020 22nd Dec 20

Elizabeth

