Jupiter-Saturn Conjunction 12-21-20
An astronomical shot of Jupiter and its moons on the left and Saturn on the right, taken on Dec. 21, 2020. This shot was taken by my husband Mark, using a Questar Cassegrain telescope and a Canon 5D Mark IV.
22nd December 2020
Elizabeth
@redy4et
Year 7 I just realized that it was my Project 365 anniversary last month so it's time for an update. I'm amazed that I have been...
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
21st December 2020 6:03pm
Tags
planets
jupiter-saturn-conjunction
12-21-20
