119 / 365
The Chocolate Strawberry
… nearly there, last but one of the foodie shots for a good while I think. Thank you for your visits, comments and favs. All very much appreciated. Have a lovely weekend.
29th April 2022
29th Apr 22
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I'm a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Tags
fruit
food
strawberries
Susan Wakely
ace
A tasty treat.
April 29th, 2022
