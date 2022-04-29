Previous
Next
The Chocolate Strawberry by rensala
119 / 365

The Chocolate Strawberry

… nearly there, last but one of the foodie shots for a good while I think. Thank you for your visits, comments and favs. All very much appreciated. Have a lovely weekend.
29th April 2022 29th Apr 22

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
32% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
A tasty treat.
April 29th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise