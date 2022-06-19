Previous
Next
Castel Salve Winery, Depressa by rensala
169 / 365

Castel Salve Winery, Depressa

Our friends took us for a treat to a local winery - we spent several hours on a tour and then several hours enjoying their wines😊
19th June 2022 19th Jun 22

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
46% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shanne
those tiles are lovely
June 19th, 2022  
summerfield ace
fabulous collage. aces!
June 19th, 2022  
Dione Giorgio
Looks very interesting and nice images. Hope the wine was delicious.
June 19th, 2022  
Diana ace
Beautiful collage, I loves those gorgeous tiles. So many fabulous wineries in Italy.
June 19th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise