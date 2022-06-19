Sign up
Castel Salve Winery, Depressa
Our friends took us for a treat to a local winery - we spent several hours on a tour and then several hours enjoying their wines😊
19th June 2022
19th Jun 22
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Shanne
those tiles are lovely
June 19th, 2022
summerfield
ace
fabulous collage. aces!
June 19th, 2022
Dione Giorgio
Looks very interesting and nice images. Hope the wine was delicious.
June 19th, 2022
Diana
ace
Beautiful collage, I loves those gorgeous tiles. So many fabulous wineries in Italy.
June 19th, 2022
