170 / 365
The Port of Napoli
20th June 2022
20th Jun 22
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Tags
port
,
italy
,
architecture
Shanne
That's a huge building - looks as if it's a fort or something similar.
June 20th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
The building looks military. Although the fencing is incongruous it brightens up the place.
June 20th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful capture
June 20th, 2022
Boxplayer
ace
Fantastic colours.
June 20th, 2022
Babs
ace
Love the layers
June 20th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
Its good that these buildings are still standing! Architecture is so different!
June 20th, 2022
