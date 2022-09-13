Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
255 / 365
Chagall Windows
.. at the Women’s Church, the Fraumunster - the story of how they got there is interesting
https://www.zuerich.com/en/visit/attractions/chagalls-church-windows
13th September 2022
13th Sep 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
565
photos
128
followers
251
following
69% complete
View this month »
248
249
250
251
252
253
254
255
Latest from all albums
252
203
253
105
204
254
205
255
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
27th August 2022 3:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
windows
,
art
,
switzerland
,
🇨🇭
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close