Walking around the City of London today I couldn’t help comparing the London buildings with what I was seeing in Dubai. Here the old and new sit side by side. There’s not much ‘old’ in Dubai. 30 St Mary Axe (commonly known as the Gherkin) is a commercial skyscraper and with 41 floors, 180 metres (591 ft) tall[3] it’s a dwarf next to Dubai skyscrapers. I didn’t realise that it stands on the sites of the former Baltic Exchange and Chamber of Shipping, which were extensively damaged in 1992 in the Baltic Exchange bombing by a device placed by the Provisional IRA in St Mary Axe.
8th March 2023 8th Mar 23

Christine Sztukowski
Awesome pov
March 8th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Wow - excellent!
March 8th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Amazing pov...love the contrasting architecture
March 8th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Interesting shot- the buildings look like they're at odds with one another- each architecture fighting for your attention.
March 8th, 2023  
