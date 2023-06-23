Previous
Jingle (21) by rensala
Photo 539

Jingle (21)

Got a bit stuck on this one but then remembered this Five Bells pub we visited - and with a little bit of magic came up with some jingle bells
23rd June 2023 23rd Jun 23

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
147% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Cool sign and capture! So why not? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3CWJNqyub3o
June 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise