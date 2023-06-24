Previous
Sky (23) by rensala
Sky (23)

The set of the Cinderella Ballet at the Royal Albert Hall was perfect for my word of the day.
24th June 2023 24th Jun 23

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Delboy79 ace
Wonderful
June 24th, 2023  
haskar ace
Lovely scene and contrast of colours.
June 24th, 2023  
Mags ace
Wow! Like dancing in the clouds!
June 24th, 2023  
Kathy ace
Intriguing look at the stage and the hall.
June 24th, 2023  
