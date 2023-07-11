Sign up
Previous
Photo 557
Catch a Falling Star
Ceiling dome in a MissIssauga shopping centre.
11th July 2023
11th Jul 23
0
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1437
photos
164
followers
226
following
152% complete
View this month »
550
551
552
553
554
555
556
557
Latest from all albums
555
371
372
506
556
507
373
557
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
11th July 2023 3:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
