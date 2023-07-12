Previous
Concentration by rensala
Concentration

My 6 year old great nephew and his mum checking something out on the mobile.
12th July 2023 12th Jul 23

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Corinne C
Such a fabulous capture! Your great nephew is so focused!
July 13th, 2023  
Dawn
A wonderful capture and the focus caught
July 13th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy
Wonderful!
July 13th, 2023  
Call me Joe
❤️⭐️
July 13th, 2023  
Mags
Fantastic candid!
July 13th, 2023  
