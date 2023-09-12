Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 620
Toledo Train Station
On our way back to Madrid to catch our plane home. We decided to take the train as it’s not very far - very pleased we did as the train station is somewhat of a cathedral!
12th September 2023
12th Sep 23
6
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1626
photos
163
followers
196
following
169% complete
View this month »
613
614
615
616
617
618
619
620
Latest from all albums
434
568
435
569
619
570
620
436
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
12th September 2023 12:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
station
,
toledo
Carole Sandford
ace
Wow really quite beautiful as train stations go! I like all colour through the open door too!
September 12th, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this gorgeous station.
September 12th, 2023
Delboy79
ace
The open doorway and the interest beyond makes this
September 12th, 2023
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
September 12th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice pic!
September 12th, 2023
Nigel Rogers
ace
Love the contrast between the stained glass and the passing bus!
September 12th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close