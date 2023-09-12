Previous
Toledo Train Station by rensala
Photo 620

Toledo Train Station

On our way back to Madrid to catch our plane home. We decided to take the train as it’s not very far - very pleased we did as the train station is somewhat of a cathedral!
12th September 2023 12th Sep 23

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
169% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Wow really quite beautiful as train stations go! I like all colour through the open door too!
September 12th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this gorgeous station.
September 12th, 2023  
Delboy79 ace
The open doorway and the interest beyond makes this
September 12th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
September 12th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice pic!
September 12th, 2023  
Nigel Rogers ace
Love the contrast between the stained glass and the passing bus!
September 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise