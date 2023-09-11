Previous
Wedding Canope, Toledo by rensala
Wedding Canope, Toledo

The view behind the simple but elegant wedding canopé was of the whole city of Toledo, a really breathtaking setting for the celebration.
Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Diana ace
Amazing capture of this beautiful setting.
September 11th, 2023  
