Toledo by Night by rensala
Photo 618

Toledo by Night

The Toledo Catheral is magnificent and one of the foremost churches in Spain, Gothic in style and built over a period 600 years commencing in the 1200s.
10th September 2023 10th Sep 23

Renee Salamon

