Toledo on the Tajo by rensala
Photo 617

Toledo on the Tajo

We took a bus tour from Madrid to Toledo - it was just an hour to get here. It was great as we had an opportunity for panoramic views of this ancient walled city.
9th September 2023 9th Sep 23

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Dorothy ace
Marvellous view!
September 9th, 2023  
Lisa Brown ace
oh wow. sensational shot
September 9th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A beautiful view.
September 9th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely view and reflections
September 9th, 2023  
