Previous
Photo 617
Toledo on the Tajo
We took a bus tour from Madrid to Toledo - it was just an hour to get here. It was great as we had an opportunity for panoramic views of this ancient walled city.
9th September 2023
9th Sep 23
4
4
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
13
4
4
365
iPhone 13 Pro
9th September 2023 10:00am
river
toledo
Dorothy
ace
Marvellous view!
September 9th, 2023
Lisa Brown
ace
oh wow. sensational shot
September 9th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
A beautiful view.
September 9th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely view and reflections
September 9th, 2023
