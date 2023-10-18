Sign up
Previous
Photo 644
On your marks, get set …
Go! Even though not everyone is facing in the right direction! Horrible rainy day today, I got soaking wet getting off the bus. No fun at all.
18th October 2023
18th Oct 23
2
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos
1698
photos
164
followers
196
following
176% complete
637
638
639
640
641
642
643
644
642
592
459
643
593
460
644
461
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
18th October 2023 2:28pm
Tags
bus
,
terminal
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very nice composition
October 18th, 2023
Beverley
ace
Great line up of buses & flags - lovely capture
October 18th, 2023
