London by Night by rensala
Photo 645

London by Night

I saw the newly built facade around Knightsbridge station tonight - it resembles but rivals Harrods which is just a few yards along the road. It looks really impressive and it’s not even Christmas yet.
19th October 2023 19th Oct 23

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Corinne C ace
An elegant night capture
October 19th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Beautiful night shot of an impressive building.
October 19th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful night shot ! - such an opulent building !
October 19th, 2023  
Mags ace
I like the glow of the lights from you lovely building.
October 19th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome
October 19th, 2023  
